Three explosions sounded in Kharkiv region

Three explosions sounded in Kharkiv, writes the Ukrainian edition of “Suspilne” in Telegram-channel.

According to the source of the publication, an air alert has been declared in the Kharkiv region. “There was an explosion in Kharkov,” the journalists stressed. Then they reported the second and third explosions in the city.

On June 13, explosions were heard in the Dnieper and Krivoy Rog of the Dnepropetrovsk region, as well as in Kharkov. Kyiv was also under attack.

Earlier it became known that the Russian military destroyed the Ukrainian ammunition depot near Kharkov. The Russian military smashed another object of the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU) on the way to Glubokoe. It is alleged that it was the warehouse of the 60th mechanized brigade of Ukraine.