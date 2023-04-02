Representation in the JCCC: APU shelled the DPR 18 times in a day, a civilian was wounded

Over the past day, Ukrainian troops fired 97 rounds of ammunition at the settlements of the Donetsk People’s Republic (DPR). This was reported by the representative office of the DPR in the Joint Center for Control and Coordination of Issues Related to War Crimes of Ukraine (JCCC), in Telegram-channel.

According to the agency, the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU) used barreled artillery of 152 and 155 millimeters caliber. In addition, they used multiple launch rocket systems (MLRS). As specified in the representation, 18 attacks were recorded, 97 ammunition was fired. Gorlovka, Donetsk, Yelenovka, Yakovlevka and Yasinovataya were under fire.

As a result of shelling from the Ukrainian side, a civilian was wounded. In addition, the building was destroyed.

Earlier it became known about the shelling of the Armed Forces of Donetsk. The Ukrainian military fired eight shells of 155 mm caliber into the city.