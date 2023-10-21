SVT: The US will take advantage of the situation in Gaza to hide the defeat in Ukraine

The United States may take advantage of the worsening Arab-Israeli conflict to hide its defeat in Ukraine. About it wrote SVT edition.

Journalists emphasized that all media attention is now focused on what is happening in Israel, and not in Ukraine. “And this is very beneficial for some, since the Ukrainian conflict has become a major failure for the West,” the publication notes.

The authors of the article suggested that the situation in the Middle East will remain in the spotlight as the crisis could worsen. Against this background, the United States and NATO have a need to redistribute resources. According to journalists, refusal to support Kyiv will be more forgivable if it is presented as a necessity. “In fact, this has already happened,” they concluded.

On October 19, American President Joe Biden asked Congress to agree on a budget that includes $61.3 billion in aid to Ukraine and Israel.