Naryshkin: The West is cheating in ranking the world’s leading universities

The West is cheating in ranking the world’s leading universities, this was stated by the director of the Foreign Intelligence Service of the Russian Federation, Sergei Naryshkin, writes RIA News.

As the politician clarified, it interferes with the development of national education systems. “A serious challenge is neo-collateral approaches in the fields of education and science, bias, which sometimes develops into cheating when rating the world’s leading universities,” Naryshkin emphasized. In addition, the military is trying to lure talented youth from Asian and African countries.