Analyst Golovanova: to postpone vacation when infected with COVID-19, you need to apply for sick leave

The head of the analytical and research center SuperJob, Natalya Golovanova, spoke about how you can extend or postpone your vacation in Russia in case of infection with a coronavirus or another disease. She shared this with RIA News .

According to the expert, in order to save the vacation, it is necessary to obtain a certificate of temporary incapacity for work in a medical facility. When she found signs of a coronavirus infection, she advised to call a doctor at home. “Article 124 of the Labor Code of Russia provides a rule: if a period of temporary disability coincides with annual leave, the leave must be extended or rescheduled for another period. This period is determined by the employer, but taking into account the wishes of the employee,” Golovanova recalled.

The analyst stressed that after confirming the disease and receiving the relevant document, the employer should be notified, for example, by e-mail. Notifying management will be required to decide what to do with the leave and understand the reason for your disability. After that, there are two possible options on how to proceed.

“First, the vacation will simply be extended for the number of days that you will be sick. The second is that the entire vacation or part of the vacation that coincided with the period of illness can be rescheduled for another time and take the vacation off later, ”the expert explained, emphasizing that if the employee decides to extend the vacation for days that coincided with the illness, the employer has no right to refuse. In other cases, it is worth discussing a new vacation period with management.

Earlier, the Russians were informed about the danger of combining COVID-19 with influenza and adenovirus. It is noted that the main cause of concern for physicians today is not the increase in the incidence of coronavirus, but the possibility of mixed infections.