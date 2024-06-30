MWM: Saab 340 detection aircraft transferred to Ukraine are vulnerable to Russian Armed Forces

The Swedish Saab 340 airborne early warning aircraft transferred to the Ukrainian Armed Forces (UAF) are vulnerable to the Russian Armed Forces (AF). This is writes Military Watch Magazine (MWM).

The publication notes that the Saab 340 in service with the Ukrainian Armed Forces will face a wide arsenal of surface-to-air weapons, as well as the actions of the Russian Aerospace Forces’ MiG-31 fighters. Also, the airfields where the Swedish aircraft are deployed will be subject to strikes by the Russian Armed Forces.

“Saab 340 will be extremely vulnerable,” the MWM authors emphasized. Separately, the possibility of hitting aircraft with R-37M air-to-air missiles is noted.

Earlier, US Presidential National Security Adviser Jake Sullivan spoke about the planned deployment of American F-16 fighter jets transferred to the Ukrainian Armed Forces on the territory of Ukraine. According to him, this potential of Kyiv should be located on the territory of the country.