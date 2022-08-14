US Embassy Announces Congressional Delegation Visit to Taiwan

A US congressional delegation will visit Taiwan on Sunday, August 14. The visit is reported Telegram-channel “Zvezda” with reference to the American embassy.

As it became known from the data of the flight tracking portal Flightradar, their plane is already over the island.

On August 2, Speaker of the US House of Representatives Nancy Pelosi arrived in Taiwan for a visit. China criticized the move and protested to the United States, as Beijing considers the de facto independent island to be its territory.