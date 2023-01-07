Telegraph: Macron broke an unspoken military taboo by promising Ukraine AMX-10 RC armored vehicles

French President Emmanuel Macron broke an unspoken military taboo by sending AMX-10 RC infantry fighting vehicles to Ukraine. It became known Telegraph.

Reviewers for the publication Joe Barnes and Nick Gutteridge noted that, at first glance, the AMX-10 RC, infantry fighting vehicles with a 105-mm gun installed, do not seem to be anything special. However, thanks to this gift, France was the first to send Western-made combat vehicles to Kyiv.

“The red line has been crossed, the military taboo has been broken, moreover, by the most unexpected of the candidates,” the journalists emphasized.

They added that with his initiative, Macron surpassed the United States, Germany and Great Britain, which was among the leaders in the military support of Ukraine.

The fact that the French leader promised Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky to hand over AMX-10 RC armored vehicles became known on January 4. Speaking to reporters, Macron did not provide data on the volumes and timing of deliveries, but noted that negotiations between the two sides would continue. In turn, French Foreign Minister Catherine Colonna said that military equipment could arrive in Ukraine within a few weeks or months.