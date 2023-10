Kulit: US drones violated Syrian airspace three times in 24 hours

Deputy head of the Russian Center for the Reconciliation of Warring Parties in the Arab Republic (CPVS), Rear Admiral Vadim Kulit, said that the United States in Syria violated deconfliction protocols three times in one day – cases of violation of Syrian airspace by American drones were recorded. The words of the rear admiral are quoted RIA News.