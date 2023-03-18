The Ukrainian IT company Starlink won a lawsuit against the American SpaceX, owned by businessman and engineer Elon Musk, who demanded to abandon the name of the company. This was announced on March 17 by the Strana Telegram channel.

The case was considered by the Kyiv Economic Court. The decision on the claim was made in early March.

The plaintiff requested early termination of registration of a Ukrainian company whose name is consonant with Starlink. During the consideration of the claim, the court found that the Ukrainian company was registered in 2011. A subsidiary of the American SpaceX called Starlink Ukraine began registering a trademark in Ukraine only in 2020.

According to the owner of the company, Sergei Dulitsky, SpaceX lawyers first approached him about a year ago to get the Starlink trademark abandoned in favor of the American side, but he refused.

The businessman admitted the possibility of negotiations, but on the condition of compensating him for financial losses associated with the refusal, the Ukrainian media reported.

In November 2022, an American company in court demanded that the Ukrainian Starlink LLC stop using the trademark ahead of schedule. The defendant was Ukrpatent.

The Starlink satellite network provides broadband Internet access anywhere in the world. The project was launched by SpaceX in February 2018.

For the period of martial law in Ukraine, the use of the company’s terminals is allowed for all categories of users. Musk announced the work of Starlink in Ukraine at the end of February 2022.