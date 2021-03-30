At the shipyard in the village of Otradnoye near St. Petersburg, where the ship was flooded, two people were injured. This was reported by RBC with reference to the press service of the Healthcare Committee of the Leningrad Region.

“They received help on the spot, they were not hospitalized. Our ambulance team is on duty there, just in case, ”the committee added.

The regional Ministry of Emergency Situations noted that the flooding occurred as a result of a roll. It became known that the ship has now been stabilized.