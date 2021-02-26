Several people were killed in the US airstrike in Syria. This is reported by The Washington Post, citing a source in the administration.

According to the American publication, there is reason to believe that as a result of the operation to destroy several buildings on the border, which were used by pro-Iranian groups, “a handful of people” died.

Earlier, the Pentagon disclosed the details of the strike on Syria. According to US Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin, the US military allowed the Iraqi side to “develop intelligence” for the operation and encouraged them to do so. Austin stressed that it helped a lot to clarify the goals.

On February 26, Defense Department spokesman John Kirby confirmed the US military strike on Syrian territory. According to the Pentagon, the strike on pro-Iranian groups was a “proportional” response to attacks on American and coalition forces in Iraq.

It is emphasized that the strike was carried out together with diplomatic measures and is aimed at de-escalating the situation in Iraq and eastern Syria.