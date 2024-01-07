Israeli police: two people were injured in a terrorist attack near Jerusalem

Two people were injured as a result of a terrorist attack in the vicinity of Jerusalem, the Israeli police reported on social networks. X (formerly Twitter).

“The terrorist attack using a vehicle took place at the Ras Bidu checkpoint,” the law enforcement agencies emphasized. As a result of the terrorist attack, two people suffered minor injuries. The police reported that the perpetrator of the terrorist attack was neutralized.

On November 30 in Jerusalem, shooting was opened at a bus stop near the entrance to Jerusalem. It became known that three victims could not be saved, six people were wounded, and the terrorists were eliminated.

The radical Palestinian movement Hamas claimed responsibility for the terrorist attack at the entrance to Jerusalem.