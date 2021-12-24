A fire in the intensive care unit of a hospital for patients with COVID-19 in Astrakhan killed two people. This became known to the source TASS in emergency services.

According to the interlocutor of the agency, the rest of the patients were evacuated from the hospital. The area of ​​the fire was 15 square meters, the open burning was eliminated by firefighters, he added.

The source added that the fire was located on the first floor of the hospital.

The fire in a Russian hospital became known on the morning of Friday, December 24. The fire broke out in the intensive care unit of the “red zone”. Firefighters were sent to the place of emergency at a higher difficulty level.