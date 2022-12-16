Three people killed in Mi-8 helicopter crash in Ulan-Ude

Three people died in the crash of a Mi-8 helicopter in the city of Ulan-Ude, Republic of Buryatia. This is reported RIA News with reference to emergency services.

According to the interlocutor of the agency, all three dead are members of the crew of the aircraft. There were no passengers on board the helicopter.

The crash of the Mi-8 at the Baikal airport became known on the morning of December 16. According to the head of Buryatia, Alexei Tsydenov, the helicopter caught fire during landing and fell on the taxiway without hitting the runway. According to him, the board has not yet been transferred from the factory to the customer and was not in operation.

The network also appeared footage from the crash site of the Mi-8. They can see a blazing helicopter, which is extinguished by firefighters.

Earlier, the Mi-8 helicopter, owned by the Yeltsovka airline, made an emergency landing near the village of Kiksy due to the failure of one engine. There were 24 people on board – 21 passengers and 3 crew members.