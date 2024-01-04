Gladkov: two people were injured during shelling by the Ukrainian Armed Forces of the Belgorod region

Two people, according to preliminary data, were injured during the shelling of Belgorod and the Belgorod region by the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU), regional governor Vyacheslav Gladkov said in Telegram-channel.

According to him, the air defense system (air defense) was activated over the region. He clarified that she shot down 10 air targets on approach to the city. Operational services are now clarifying information about the consequences on the ground.

“According to preliminary data, there are two victims: one man has a shrapnel wound to the forearm, the second has a shrapnel wound to the lower leg,” the politician emphasized. He added that the victims were being evacuated to city hospital No. 2.

In addition, windows in several apartments were broken and more than 30 cars were damaged.