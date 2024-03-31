NAC: no one was injured during the counter-terrorism operation in Dagestan

During the counter-terrorism operation (CTO) in Dagestan, none of the ordinary Russians and law enforcement personnel were injured. This became known from messages information center of the National Anti-Terrorism Committee (NAC).

“There were no casualties among the civilian population and no losses among law enforcement personnel,” the NAC said.

Prior to this, FSB special forces blocked terrorists in several apartments in Makhachkala and Kaspiysk. A counter-terrorist operation regime was introduced in areas where militants were detected.

During the search, the bandits found automatic weapons, ammunition and a ready-to-use improvised explosive device. In the video from Kaspiysk, which showed a house with terrorists blocked, smoke was visible in one of the apartments.