RIA Novosti: due to the accident, the equipment of the Soyuz MS-22 spacecraft may overheat

The equipment of the Soyuz MS-22 spacecraft docked to the International Space Station (ISS) may fail due to an accident in the thermal control system. It became known with reference to a source in the rocket and space industry RIA News.

“The situation is very serious – the accident occurred in the ship’s thermal control system, which maintains the correct temperature and humidity. As a result, the ship’s instruments may fail – it will overheat in the Sun and freeze in the Earth’s shadow,” the source said.

The source added that at present, the specialists of the state corporation “think about priority measures to ensure an acceptable thermal regime for the operation of instruments on the ship.”

The interlocutor admitted that the launch of the Soyuz MS-23 spacecraft, scheduled for March 16, 2023, could take place ahead of schedule.

Earlier, the depressurization of the thermal control system of the Soyuz MS-22 spacecraft docked to the ISS, as a result of which the spacewalk of cosmonauts Sergei Prokopyev and Dmitry Petelin was canceled, was caught on video.

According to Roskosmos, the cosmonauts’ spacewalk was interrupted for technical reasons, because “before the procedure for opening the exit hatch, information was received from the crew about the activation of the signaling device of one of the ship’s diagnostic systems.”

The spacewalk was scheduled to begin at 05:20 Moscow time, cosmonauts Prokopyev and Petelin were supposed to spend 6 hours and 37 minutes outside the ISS.