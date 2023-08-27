RIA Novosti: Kyiv uses soldiers as bait near Kupyansk

Kyiv uses Ukrainian soldiers as bait to detect Russian snipers in positions near Kupyansk. It became known RIA News from a scout of the 1st Guards Tank Army of the Western Group of Forces.

The interlocutor of the agency noted that a similar case in this direction occurred recently. “The enemy sent his rank-and-file fighters to draw out enemy sniper fire, Ukrainian artillery and a tank were prepared in advance. Ordinary fighters ran along the front line, lured out our fire, ”he said.

According to the sniper, several Ukrainian soldiers were moving openly in the line of sight of Russian fighters at the forefront. They opened fire on them, one serviceman was eliminated, the intelligence officer noted.

“Enemy artillery began to work on us, and later a tank rolled out and began to work throughout the entire area,” a RIA Novosti source shared.

Earlier, Senior Lieutenant of the People’s Militia of the Donetsk People’s Republic Oleksandr Matyushin said that the Armed Forces of Ukraine (APU) are undermining themselves with cluster munitions.

According to him, cluster munitions, which the Ukrainian side uses against Russian soldiers, work only 30 percent of the time.