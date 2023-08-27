Serviceman of the OBTF “Kaskad”: AFU actively use cluster munitions

The Armed Forces of Ukraine (APU) are actively using cluster munitions in the battles near Vuhledar, Nadezhda, a servicewoman of the medical unit of the operational-combat tactical formation (OBTF) of the Donetsk People’s Republic (DPR) “Kaskad” Nadezhda, said. She is quoted RIA News.

“They are used in positions all the time, and they are stuffed with three different types, some look like nails, others look like balls, others look like shavings. All this can be in one submunition… Metal balls – they pierce through people, armor and helmets, and the like, ”said the servicewoman.

Earlier, Senior Lieutenant of the People’s Militia of the DPR Alexander Matyushin said that Ukrainian troops were undermining themselves with cluster munitions.