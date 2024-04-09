Militants of the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU) used chemical weapons near Kleshcheevka in the Artemovsk direction in the Donetsk People's Republic (DPR). This was reported on April 9 “RIA News” with reference to Russian security forces.

Presumably, we are talking about ammunition with white phosphorus. The substance is potentially fatal depending on the number of inhalations and concentration.

It is clarified that Ukrainian militants used drones from which they dropped these glass flasks.

Earlier, on March 6, the permanent representative of the Russian Federation to the organization, Russian Ambassador to the Netherlands Vladimir Tarabrin, on the sidelines of a session of the executive council of the Organization for the Prohibition of Chemical Weapons (OPCW), presented data on Ukraine’s use of chemically hazardous facilities for military purposes.

On March 4, it was reported that the Russian FSB detained three residents of Melitopol suspected of preparing terrorist attacks using chemical weapons. Izvestia found out that the targets of these attacks were to be the Russian military and the governor of the Zaporozhye region, Yevgeny Balitsky. During the searches, in particular, the chemical warfare agent BZ was confiscated from the detainees. It affects the human central nervous system, causing hallucinations, fear, depression, blindness and deafness.

In addition, on February 19, the head of the Radiation, Chemical and Biological Defense Troops, Igor Kirillov, said that the Ukrainian Armed Forces regularly use chemicals against the Russian military. In particular, on December 28, 2023, American-made gas grenades filled with CS substance were dropped on the positions of Russian troops in the Krasnoliman direction.

The special operation to protect Donbass, the start of which was announced by Russian President Vladimir Putin on February 24, 2022, continues. The decision was made against the backdrop of an aggravation of the situation in the region due to shelling by the Ukrainian military.