Kyiv Post: APU used an abandoned herd of sheep as kamikaze sappers

The Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU) used abandoned domestic animals as kamikaze sappers. About it reported Kyiv Post newspaper.

As it became known to the publication, with the help of animals, the fighters of the Armed Forces of Ukraine checked whether the path was mined or not. In particular, the interlocutor of the newspaper recalled the case when his detachment met an abandoned herd of sheep, which was moving along the road in search of food. “After they passed through the area, the fighters could leave safely. We knew that there were no mines on which to explode. We called them sappers-altruists,” said the Ukrainian military.

Earlier, in the Belgorod region, as a result of an attack by a kamikaze drone of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on the Agro-Belogorye pig farm, 179 pigs were killed. It was also reported that another 150 animals were injured.