NZZ: CIA chief Burns offered Russia 20% of Ukraine’s territory for peace at the behest of Biden

The head of the US Central Intelligence Agency, William Burns, presented a peace plan to Ukraine and Russia in mid-January. About it became known edition of the Neue Zürcher Zeitung (NZZ).

According to him, US President Joe Biden sent the head of the CIA to Kyiv and Moscow with the following proposal: transfer about 20 percent of the territory of Ukraine to the Russian side in exchange for peace.

As noted in the article, both sides have abandoned similar settlement decisions. NZZ also reports that, according to German foreign policy officials, Biden wanted to avoid a protracted war in Ukraine.

The material states that it was only after Burns failed with the proposed plan that the American president decided to supply Abrams tanks to Kyiv.

Earlier, Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov said that the West does not want the negotiation process between Russia and Ukraine, so he led Kyiv off course towards a diplomatic settlement of the conflict.