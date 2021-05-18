The administration of US President Joe Biden plans to waive sanctions against the Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline and its leaders. This became known to Axois from sources.

As the newspaper writes with reference to its interlocutors, Washington intends to abandon sanctions against the legal entity and the general director who control the construction of the Russian gas pipeline. According to the portal, this decision shows that the Biden administration does not intend to spoil relations with Germany over the gas pipeline, and also demonstrates the difficulties faced by President Joe Biden in combination with actions and rhetoric about a tough approach to Russia.

The publication writes that the US presidential administration will soon send a mandatory report to Congress with a list of companies involved in the construction of Nord Stream 2, which are subject to sanctions. According to the portal’s sources, the US Foreign Ministry will call for restrictions on several Russian vessels. At the same time, the State Department will declare that Nord Stream 2 AG and Warnig “are participating in actions that fall under the sanctions” and the State Department will refuse these sanctions, citing the “national interests of the United States.”

Earlier on Monday, May 17, German Consul General in Yekaterinburg Mathias Kruse named the length of the unfinished section of the Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline. According to him, there are still 80 kilometers to be completed. He is confident that the project will be completed, but did not predict the timing of its completion.

The gas pipeline was originally supposed to be commissioned in 2019. However, due to restrictions imposed by the United States, construction participants began to withdraw from the project. The timing of its implementation has been postponed many times.