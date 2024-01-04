WSJ: The United States intends to use airfields in African countries to deploy drones

The United States intends to use airfields in three West African countries to deploy drones. This became known to the American newspaper The Wall Street Journal (WSJ) from American and African officials.

“The United States is in preliminary negotiations to allow American unarmed surveillance drones to use airfields in Ghana, Cote d'Ivoire and Benin,” the material says.

According to the newspaper, Washington made this decision to prevent the spread of Islamic terrorist groups in the region. Drones will allow the US to track the movements of militants and provide information to local militaries.

Earlier, James Stavridis, the former commander-in-chief of NATO forces in Europe, said that the United States took action against the Iran-backed Yemeni Houthis, but they did not stop their attacks. In this regard, he called on Washington to raise the stakes and hit Iranian targets.