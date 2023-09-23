FT: The United States decided to transfer ATACMS missiles to Kyiv even before Zelensky’s visit to Washington

The United States decided to transfer ATACMS missiles to Ukraine even before Vladimir Zelensky’s visit to Washington, but kept it secret. Writes about this Financial Times.

“Washington will send a version of the missiles [ATACMS]equipped with cluster munitions rather than a single warhead,” the newspaper reported, citing sources familiar with the matter.