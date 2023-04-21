WP: US urged Kyiv to leave Artemivsk due to possible encirclement of Ukrainian troops

The United States warned Ukraine about the potential encirclement of Ukrainian troops in Artemovsk (Ukrainian name – Bakhmut) and offered to leave the city. About it writes The Washington Post (WP), citing classified United States intelligence documents leaked online.

It is noted that the assessments of the American side were “gloomy” already in January. According to the outlet, the documents, marked “top secret,” reported that Russia’s “sustained” successes had jeopardized Ukraine’s ability to hold the city. The United States also warned that Ukrainian troops could be “at risk of encirclement if they do not retreat within the next month.”

Another U.S. intelligence document also details how Kiev is using advanced munitions, information campaigns, and anti-drone technology to “impose future costs” on the Russian side.

The publication reports that Washington also called on Kiev to undermine the morale of Russian troops and offered to strike Russian forces with “improved dual-purpose conventional munitions” – a combination of artillery and surface-to-air missiles.

For the first time, secret documents about the conflict in Ukraine were leaked from the Pentagon on April 7. The leaked files, dated early March, contain information about US and NATO plans to strengthen the Ukrainian army.

On April 9, a senior intelligence source said in an interview with The New York Times that the leak of data on the position of the Ukrainian Armed Forces threatens to harm US relations with allies in Europe. According to him, the release of information was painful, and this fact may limit the exchange of intelligence.