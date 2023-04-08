Battalion commander Khodakovsky said that soon the Russian Armed Forces will have to solve the main task

The Armed Forces (AF) of Russia will soon have to solve the main problem. This was told by the commander of the legendary battalion of the Vostok group Alexander Khodakovsky in his Telegram-channel.

“We urgently need to meet the enemy so that even his possible tactical success turns into complete exhaustion for him, which will allow us to regroup and eventually seize the initiative,” he wrote.