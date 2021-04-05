By the end of the week, President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky will hold talks on the situation in Donbass with German Chancellor Angela Merkel and French President Emmanuel Macron. On Monday, April 5, the RBC-Ukraine edition learned about this from an informed source.

The exact date of the upcoming negotiations of the leaders of the Normandy Four countries without the participation of Russia is still unknown.

On April 2, Zelenskiy discussed the situation in southeastern Ukraine with US President Joe Biden.

At the end of March, Russian President Vladimir Putin in the format of a video conference discussed with Merkel and Macron the settlement of the conflict in Donbass. The Ukrainian Foreign Ministry assessed negatively the negotiations without Zelensky’s participation.