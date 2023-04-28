Fighter PMC “Wagner” spoke about the unsuccessful counteroffensive of Ukraine in Artemovsk

The Armed Forces of Ukraine (APU) conducted an unsuccessful attempt at a counteroffensive in Artemivsk (Ukrainian name – Bakhmut), about this RIA News said a fighter of the private military company Wagner.

“The enemy is trying to regain control over the “road of life” on Khromovo, along which the enemy supplies his group. They tried to carry out a “roll forward” (counteroffensive – approx. “Tapes.ru”) in this area, but to no avail, ”said the agency’s interlocutor.

According to a PMC “Wagner” fighter, it became known that the “road of life” is the only paved route along which the Armed Forces of Ukraine can supply units in Artemovsk. They can still drive through the fields. “But when it rains, it is quite difficult,” he concluded.

Earlier, the Russian Ministry of Defense reported on the attack on the joint headquarters of the defense command of Artemovsk. The department did not specify how many officers of the Armed Forces of Ukraine were destroyed as a result of the strike.