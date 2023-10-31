Palestinian Permanent Representative to Arab League al-Aqluq: 1.4 million Palestinians have crossed into southern Gaza

About 1.4 million Palestinians have moved to the south of the Gaza Strip from the northern part of the enclave, said the Palestinian permanent representative to the League of Arab States (LAS) Muhannad al-Aklouk. He is quoted RIA News.

“1.4 million Palestinians have moved from the north of Gaza to the south,” the diplomat said, noting that entire areas of Gaza had been destroyed as a result of Israeli actions.

Earlier, the Israel Defense Forces reported fierce fighting with the Palestinian Hamas movement deep in the Gaza Strip.

According to the Axios portal, more than 20 thousand Israeli troops entered the territory of the enclave.