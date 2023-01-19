Acting Governor Saldo: Armed Forces of Ukraine transferred part of the troops from the Kherson region to the Donbass

Ukraine has transferred part of its troops from the Kherson direction to the Donbass, said Acting Governor of the Kherson region Volodymyr Saldo. This is reported RIA News.

According to him, Kyiv decided to use the moment. “The enemy, taking advantage of the relative calm, transferred part of his troops to the Donetsk front,” he stressed.

Earlier it became known about the suspension of the AFU attack on Kremennaya in the Lugansk People’s Republic (LPR). Volodymyr Novikov, commander of the Troy special forces volunteer unit, specified that the Ukrainian command was forced to order the transfer of reserves to Soledar.