The sixth power unit of the Zaporizhzhya NPP was transferred to the state of “hot shutdown”

The reactor plant of the sixth power unit of the Zaporizhzhya NPP (ZNPP) was transferred to the “hot shutdown” mode. On Sunday, August 13, it was reported in Telegram channel stations.

“Today at 01:14, unit No. 6 of the Zaporozhye NPP was warmed up to nominal parameters, the reactor plant is in a “hot shutdown” state,” the statement says.

At the same time, the station reminded that the fourth power unit is currently in a “cold shutdown” state, which should ensure the reliable passage of the ZNPP during the autumn-winter period.

At the end of July, ZNPP transferred the fourth and fifth power units to the “cold shutdown” state. The relevant information was confirmed by Director General of the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) Rafael Grossi.

“Hot shutdown” allows the shut down reactor to generate thermal energy for various purposes, while maintaining the readiness for a quick start of the reactor, usually within a day. “Cold shutdown” means cooling down and maintaining the reactor at normal temperature and normal pressure for an extended period, such as for periodic inspection.