Baza: Mikhail Efremov’s son who fell out of the window will be transferred to the somatopsychiatric department

The son of Mikhail Efremov, Nikolai, will be transferred to another hospital. This is reported Telegram-Baza channel.

According to media sources, the psychiatrist advised to transfer the 31-year-old patient to another hospital with a somatopsychiatric department. The decision to transfer was made in connection with the moral state of Efremov.

Baza journalists also learned that Nikolai Efremov, who fell out of a window at the end of June, is still in serious condition. However, he breathes on his own, is conscious and can move his arms and legs. In this case, the man remains in the apparatus for fixing the pelvic bone.

An extract from the intensive care unit was scheduled for Monday. According to Baza sources, Nikolai Efremov may need several more operations.

Nikolai Efremov is the youngest son of actor Mikhail Efremov, born on August 16, 1991, married to actress Evgenia Dobrovolskaya. On June 30, it was reported that Nikolai fell out of the window of his apartment on Proletarsky Prospekt in Moscow and was taken to intensive care with severe injuries.