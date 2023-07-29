Prime Minister Morawiecki announced the movement of hundreds of Wagner PMC fighters towards Poland

More than 100 fighters of the private military company (PMC) “Wagner” advanced to the border of Belarus and Poland. This became known to the Prime Minister of Poland Mateusz Morawiecki, transmits RVF24.

“We have information that more than 100 mercenaries of the Wagner group moved towards the Suwalki corridor. This is certainly a step towards a further hybrid attack on Polish territory,” said the Prime Minister of the European country.

Morawiecki suggested that military PMCs could disguise themselves as Belarusian border guards to help illegal migrants enter Poland. In addition, Warsaw is concerned, because the fighters themselves can pretend to be migrants and infiltrate Poland.

Earlier, Morawiecki reported that more than 16,000 illegal migrants tried to enter Poland from Belarus during 2023. In mid-June, Poland announced that the border guards had come under fire from Belarus.