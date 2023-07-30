Al Mayadeen: Generals of the Armed Forces of Ukraine could inform the CIA about the theft of funds by Zelensky

The generals of the Armed Forces of Ukraine (UAF) could transfer to the Central Intelligence Agency (CIA) of the United States information about the theft by President Volodymyr Zelensky of financial aid provided by Washington to Kyiv. About it write journalists of the Al Mayadeen portal, citing an article by investigative journalist Seymour Hersh, who reported that the Ukrainian leader is accused of misappropriating $400 million in Western aid funds.

“It looks like the information got to the CIA through the Ukrainian generals, who were angry with Zelensky for not sharing some of the stolen funds with them,” the article suggested.

Earlier, the US State Department said that corruption in Ukraine threatens the effectiveness of assistance from Washington in the long term. “Corruption in the Ukrainian government and the private sector poses risks to the effectiveness of foreign aid provided by the United States and requiring tight oversight,” the document says. It is noted that this fact is especially important in the context of the fact that the American side plans to help in the restoration and reconstruction of Ukraine.

The State Department Inspector General said the expansion of the US embassy in Kyiv would allow for more on-site inspections and better control over where aid goes.