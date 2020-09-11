Within the case of Alexei Navalny, a substance from the Novichok group of a extra extreme type seems. That is reported by the German journal Der Spiegel.

Based on him, the President of the Federal Intelligence Service of Germany Bruno Kahl stated that the poison present in Navalny’s physique is heavier than the earlier ones.

Associated supplies

The day earlier than, on September 10, one of many builders of the Novichok group of nerve brokers, Vladimir Uglev, attributed the speedy enchancment within the oppositionist’s situation to the truth that he most likely obtained a minimal dose of a toxic substance. Nonetheless, to start with, in keeping with him, Navalny was saved by the actions of the pilot, who shortly landed the aircraft.

Earlier within the day, it grew to become recognized that Navalny had utterly recovered. Docs stated the affected person’s well being was “higher than one would count on in such a scenario.” It was additionally claimed that Navalny spoke up and remembered the occasions that preceded his poisoning.

The oppositionist grew to become in poor health on August 20 throughout a flight from Tomsk to Moscow. Within the first two days, docs from the Omsk hospital helped him. In addition they launched him to a man-made coma. On August 22, the affected person was despatched to a clinic in Berlin.

On September 2, the German authorities introduced that army toxicologists had discovered traces of a substance from the Novichok group in Navalny’s physique and known as on the Russian authorities to reply to this data. Moscow, in flip, stated that they’re ready for a response to the request of the Prosecutor Common’s Workplace of Russia to the Ministry of Justice of Germany.