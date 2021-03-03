A number of coronavirus restrictions in the Moscow region will be lifted by the end of the week. This is reported by RIA News citing a source in the regional government.

According to him, restrictions on the occupancy of theaters and concert halls will be lifted in the region in the near future. He added that a corresponding resolution of the governor is already being prepared.

It is noted that in mid-February, the Ministry of Culture of the Moscow Region issued an order, according to which only 75 percent of spectators from the number of seats were allowed to theaters, cinemas and concert halls. This document also confirmed the need to comply with the requirements of Rospotrebnadzor.

On February 8, the governor of the Moscow region, Andrei Vorobye, announced that the region was returning to normal life. He added that almost all restrictions imposed due to the coronavirus have been lifted. At the same time, Vorobyov explained that of the restrictions, only those that relate to mass events remained.