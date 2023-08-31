Ura.ru: a scout from the NVO zone announced the tightening of the selection of fighters in the Wagner PMC

A Russian intelligence officer from the zone of special military operation (SVO) reported that the private military company (PMC) Wagner had tightened the requirements for recruiting new fighters. It became known Ura.ru.

“Now they definitely don’t take people with a criminal record. The level of training should not be lower than in spetsnaz or the FSB. I think that this is even for the better, ”said the military.

Earlier, the heads of the ministries of internal affairs (MVD) of Poland, Lithuania, Latvia and Estonia demanded from Belarus that the private military company (PMC) Wagner leave the territory of the republic.

Prior to this, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said that the Wagner PMC structure de jure does not exist, so it is difficult to speak about its future fate. At the same time, the press secretary said that there is a Wagner group, which made a significant contribution to the course of the special operation in Ukraine.