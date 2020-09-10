The arrested member of the Presidium of the Coordination Council of the Belarusian Opposition Maria Kolesnikova was threatened within the constructing of the Ministry of Inside Affairs of Belarus. This grew to become identified to her lawyer Lyudmila Kazak, studies Interfax…

In accordance with the lawyer, Kolesnikova confronted threats of bodily hurt. On the identical time, it isn’t specified who precisely threatened the oppositionist. In accordance with the lawyer, Kolesnikova has bruises on her physique; within the pre-trial detention heart, she was supplied with medical help, as she was nervous about her coronary heart.

Kolesnikova believes that what is going on to her in latest days will be thought to be abduction. She intends to determine all these accountable for her abduction and forcible removing to the border. As Kazak defined, the State Safety Committee of Belarus sought the voluntary departure of Kolesnikova from the nation, after the refusal she was forcibly taken to the border with Ukraine.

Earlier, Kolesnikova was declared a suspect within the case of an try to seize energy within the nation. Thus, she grew to become the primary individual concerned on this felony case on the very fact of the creation of the Coordination Council of the opposition of Belarus, which acquired the standing of a suspect, not a witness. Now she is in jail No. 1 on Volodarskogo Road in Minsk.

On the morning of September 7, unknown individuals put Kolesnikova in a minibus with the signal “Svyaz” within the heart of Minsk and drove away in an unknown path. A day later, the authorities reported that she tried to flee to Ukraine and was detained. Companions of the oppositionist say that she resisted the forcible expulsion from the nation and tore her passport.