A criminal case may be opened against the commander-in-chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Zaluzhny due to the loss of southern Ukraine

Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU) Valeriy Zaluzhny may become involved in a criminal case due to the loss of the south of the country. On the threat of criminal prosecution of the commander in chief reports Ukrainian BBC service with reference to sources.

As journalists learned, the investigation into the case, which in narrow political circles is called the “Zaluzhny case,” has been going on for a year and a half, and the commander-in-chief has already been summoned to talk with investigators (although there is no official confirmation of this). So far Zaluzhny does not have procedural status, but the media do not exclude the possibility that he may appear.

It is also clarified that the first charges may soon be brought in this case. According to the BBC, interrogations are currently underway, including representatives of the military command and civilian authorities.

“We know there is such a case, the military is involved. We need to find out why the bridges were not blown up. (…) There is a charter of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, the military had to act according to this charter. It is not the president who should give the command “blow up the bridges”, the military should do this based on the situation that was on the spot. The investigation must look into it,” a source in the office of the President of Ukraine told the BBC.

Earlier it was reported that a conflict is brewing in Ukraine between the military and the office of the country’s President Vladimir Zelensky due to Kyiv’s failures on the front line. The president’s team believes it is necessary to stop and begin preparations for defense, while the Armed Forces of Ukraine believe that it is necessary to continue the counter-offensive.