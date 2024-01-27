It became known about the threat of collapse of the entrance to a residential building in a Russian city

Authorities: there is a threat of entrance collapse in a 5-story residential building in Rostov-on-Don

There is a threat of collapse of the first entrance to a five-story residential building in Rostov-on-Don, where residents were previously evacuated due to a wall collapse. This became known TASS from the administration of a Russian city.

The head of the district administration and representatives of the supervisory activities department arrived at the scene. Services have been notified of the incident, and “search and rescue teams are responding.” There were no injuries, authorities added.

On the evening of Saturday, January 27, the wall of the first entrance of a five-story residential building collapsed in Rostov-on-Don. 80 residents were evacuated.

Earlier, in the city of Rubtsovsk, Altai Territory, the wall of a residential building collapsed. One of the building’s load-bearing structures began to fall apart back in 2018. Local residents blamed the management company for the incident, which refused to maintain the house.