NYT: Russia is preparing to test a nuclear-powered cruise missile

Russia is preparing to test an experimental nuclear-powered cruise missile with a range of thousands of kilometers, known as the Burevestnik. About it became known American newspaper The New York Times (NYT).

The publication came to similar conclusions by analyzing the movement of aircraft and vehicles in the area of ​​the Pankovo ​​training ground on the Novaya Zemlya archipelago, where tests of promising weapons were probably previously carried out.

In August 2019, the CNBC television channel, citing sources who had read the American intelligence report, reported that an explosion at a military training ground near the city of Severodvinsk in the Arkhangelsk region, which occurred in the same month, occurred during an attempt to lift the Burevestnik missile from the bottom of the sea.

In November 2018, on Twitter, The Diplomat journalist Ankit Panda reported that the Burevestnik had received the NATO code designation SSC-X-9 Skyfall.

The Burevestnik nuclear-powered cruise missile was first announced by Russian President Vladimir Putin in March 2018 during his address to the Federal Assembly. According to the head of state, the new weapon is “a low-flying, stealthy cruise missile carrying a nuclear warhead, with a virtually unlimited range, unpredictable flight path and the ability to bypass interception lines.”