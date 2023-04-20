RIA Novosti: US stopped Global Hawk flights over the Black Sea after the Reaper incident

The United States has stopped flights of Global Hawk strategic drones over the Black Sea after the incident with the Reaper drone. This is reported RIA News with a link to the portal data Flightradar24.

According to the source of the agency, the last such flight was recorded on March 21. This is also confirmed by Flightradar24 data, according to which, after the incident off the coast of Crimea, the Global Hawk no longer entered the airspace over the Black Sea. Between March 21 and April 20, the drones made only three flights from an air base in Sicily, but all of them took place in Romanian airspace. It is noted that the Crimea during these flights was outside the coverage area of ​​the Global Hawk radar station, since the distance to the peninsula from there is more than 400 kilometers.

At the same time, since the beginning of the special operation, the drones have made an average of up to ten reconnaissance flights per month near the peninsula.