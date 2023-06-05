TASS: Indonesia held a meeting with Russian diplomats on a peace initiative on Ukraine

The Indonesian side held a meeting with Russian diplomats on the peace initiative for Ukraine. It is reported with reference to the source TASS.

“Such a meeting took place,” the source said. According to him, the details of the negotiations are not yet available. It is also unknown at what level the meeting took place.

Earlier, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Andrey Rudenko said that Moscow is ready to consider Indonesia’s peace plan for Ukraine if Jakarta officially sends it. “We are considering any proposals that come to us, and Indonesian ones too,” he said.

On June 3, Indonesian Defense Minister Prabowo Subianto proposed the creation of a demilitarized zone in the region of the special operation in Ukraine and the introduction of UN peacekeepers there. In addition, his peace plan includes a complete ceasefire.