WSJ: the Czech Republic announced the supply of shells to the Ukrainian Armed Forces from Russia’s allies

A number of Czech officials said that some countries allied with Russia are supplying shells to Ukraine. About it wrote American newspaper The Wall Street Journal.

“Officials are keeping mum about where the Ukrainian Armed Forces (AFU) are getting their shells from, but they say the suppliers include some of Russia’s allies,” the WSJ authors noted.

However, journalists noted that US requests for supplies to Kyiv to countries in Africa and Asia, among which are Moscow’s partners, received a negative response.

The key supplier of shells for the Armed Forces of Ukraine remains the United States, as well as a number of NATO countries. It is assumed that Kyiv could receive equipment from one of the alliance countries with a population of more than 10 million people. In total, they plan to transfer 300,000 Soviet-made shells and about 500,000 Western-made shells to Ukraine by the end of 2024.

Earlier it was reported that EU countries promised to allocate a tranche of military assistance to Ukraine worth 500 million euros. The International Monetary Fund (IMF) has agreed on a tranche of assistance to Kyiv worth $880 million.