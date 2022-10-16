WP: Russia to receive new ballistic missiles and drones from Iran

Russia has agreed with Iran on new arms deliveries, under which Russian troops will for the first time receive Iranian surface-to-surface ballistic missiles and a batch of drones. About it became known The Washington Post (WP).

According to reports, Russia will receive from Iran a batch of short-range ballistic missiles Fateh-110 and Zolfaghar, capable of hitting targets at a distance of up to 300 and 700 kilometers, respectively. In addition, new deliveries of dozens of Mohajer-6 and Shahed-136 UAVs are being prepared. The fact that Russian troops use these drones in a special operation in Ukraine was said back in August.

It is indicated that the Shahed-136 is called a kamikaze drone, they are capable of hitting targets at a distance of over 2000 kilometers. According to WP, Iranian technical advisers recently visited southern regions of Russia to give instructions on how to operate the drones. The remains of both types of drones after use have already been found in Ukraine in recent weeks, they were repainted and named in a new way.

The publication reports that Tehran officials visited Russia as early as September 18 to finalize the terms of additional arms supplies, including ballistic missiles.

Back in late August, it was reported that Iran sent unmanned aerial vehicles, presumably Mohajer-6 and Shahed, to Russia. Then it was about hundreds of UAVs. According to WP, the first batch of drones arrived in the country on August 19th.

In October, Boris Rozhin, an expert with the Center for Military-Political Journalism, said that Russia had ordered new Arash-2 drones from Iran. The specialist referred to Iranian sources.