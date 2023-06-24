Balance: almost 60 percent of houses were freed from water after the destruction of the Kakhovka hydroelectric power station

After the destruction of the Kakhovskaya hydroelectric power station, which occurred in early June, almost 60 percent of the flooded residential buildings were freed from water. This became known from the message of the acting head of the Kherson region Volodymyr Saldo, which he published in his Telegram-channel.

“We are successfully continuing measures to eliminate the consequences of the flood. Almost 60 percent of flooded houses have been completely freed from water,” Saldo said.

Among the necessary measures in the region are drainage, purification and sanitization. Citizens affected by the emergency receive financial benefits.

Kakhovskaya HPP was partially destroyed on the night of June 6. As a result, there was an uncontrolled discharge of water from the Kakhovka reservoir. The incident was called a terrorist attack and stressed the need to study the consequences.