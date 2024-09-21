Underground activist Lebedev: Russia struck Ukrainian Armed Forces equipment in the village of Constantinople in the DPR

The coordinator of the Nikolaev underground, Sergei Lebedev, reported RIA Novosti about a strike on a concentration of equipment of the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU) in the part of the DPR controlled by Kyiv.

According to him, the strike hit the village of Konstantinopol. “They didn’t spare a couple of MLRS missiles against the equipment that was hidden on the threshing floor. They write that three units of equipment were destroyed, two tracked and one similar to an armored personnel carrier,” Lebedev said.

Earlier, Lebedev reported that Russian troops had struck a Ukrainian Armed Forces ammunition depot in the Odessa port in the Peresyp area. According to him, the strike hit a depot that “was literally loaded with ammunition and missiles yesterday.”