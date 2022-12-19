He told the TV channel about the condition of the hospitalized 22-year-old daughter Alena “360” soloist of the group “Na-Na” Vladimir Politov. On the eve of the girl was taken to the hospital in serious condition.

“Feels fine, came to her senses,” said the artist. Politov added that he was going to visit Alena and had already talked to her on the phone. The singer did not specify the reason for the hospitalization of his daughter.

Earlier it became known that Politova was taken to the intensive care unit of a Moscow hospital. According to Telegram-channel Mash, the girl was poisoned.

